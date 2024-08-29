Turkish President Erdogan receives credentials from new ambassadors

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday officially received the letters of credentials from the newly appointed ambassadors of Maldives, Denmark, Switzerland, Ghana, Germany, and Latvia.

During the ceremony, Erdogan welcomed the new envoys: Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef from the Maldives, Ole Toft from Denmark, Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer from Switzerland, Nicholas Peter Andoh from Ghana, Sibylle Katharina Sorg from Germany, and Bahtijor Hasans from Latvia.

The event concluded with the exchange of souvenir photos with the newly arrived ambassadors.