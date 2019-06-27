UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish President Erdogan Receives Honorary Doctorate Osaka

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 04:22 PM

Turkish president Erdogan receives honorary doctorate Osaka

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Japan's Mukogawa Women's University during his visit to the country for the G-20 summit on June 27, 2019 in Osaka

OSAKA,JAPAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Japan's Mukogawa Women's University during his visit to the country for the G-20 summit on June 27, 2019 in Osaka.

Erdogan said he was honored to receive the degree from Mukogawa Women's University.

Japan hosts 80 women's universities, Erdogan noted and said he will also consider and replicate this step in Turkey.

He added that the two countries had stood by each other in both good and bad days, adding that politicians and academics should pass the torch to the coming generations.

He went on to say that 2019 has been announced as the year of Turkish culture in Japan, adding that many events will be organized throughout the year. The G-20 summit will kick off in the port city of Osaka on Friday.

Related Topics

Turkey Visit Osaka Japan Tayyip Erdogan June Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

BISE Malakand announces Matric, class 9th and 10th ..

22 minutes ago

Rooney smashes winning goal from inside his own ha ..

8 minutes ago

England coach Jones to take charge of Barbarians

8 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces to Receive Various Cutting Ed ..

8 minutes ago

Dispute disrupts reopening of revered Jerusalem ar ..

8 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan faces new crisis as ex-leader stripped ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.