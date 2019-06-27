Turkish president Erdogan receives honorary doctorate Osaka

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Japan's Mukogawa Women's University during his visit to the country for the G-20 summit on June 27, 2019 in Osaka

OSAKA,JAPAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday awarded an honorary doctorate degree by Japan's Mukogawa Women's University during his visit to the country for the G-20 summit on June 27, 2019 in Osaka.

Erdogan said he was honored to receive the degree from Mukogawa Women's University.

Japan hosts 80 women's universities, Erdogan noted and said he will also consider and replicate this step in Turkey.

He added that the two countries had stood by each other in both good and bad days, adding that politicians and academics should pass the torch to the coming generations.

He went on to say that 2019 has been announced as the year of Turkish culture in Japan, adding that many events will be organized throughout the year. The G-20 summit will kick off in the port city of Osaka on Friday.