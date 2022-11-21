Turkish President Erdogan Says Air Operation in Northern Syria, Iraq Ended Successfully

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the air operation of the country's armed forces in northern Syria and Iraq was successful.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.

The Turkish president specified that the air operation involved some 70 combat and support aircraft, as well as drones. Precisely 89 targets have been destroyed in the course of the operation, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, the so-called headquarters and training camps of terrorists that threaten Turkey.

"At present, 45 terrorist targets have been hit with precision, 140 kilometers (87 miles) deep into the north of Iraq and 44 (targets) 20 kilometers deep into in Syria.

Our fighters who participated in the operation returned to duty without any incidents. While the operation was underway, I met with (Defense Minister Hulusi Akar) at 04.00 in the morning (01:00 GMT), and he briefed me on the situation. As a result, we have finished off the night with a successful operation," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish president noted that there had been talks about this operation neither with Russian President Vladimir Putin, nor with US President Joe Biden. However, Erdogan added that both Putin and Biden are aware that Ankara can undertake this type of operation in the region at any time.

On November 13, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The attacker, Ahlam Albashir, confessed to having links with the PKK.