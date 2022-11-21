UrduPoint.com

Turkish President Erdogan Says Air Operation In Northern Syria, Iraq Ended Successfully

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Turkish President Erdogan Says Air Operation in Northern Syria, Iraq Ended Successfully

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the air operation of the country's armed forces in northern Syria and Iraq was successful.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), also labeled as a terrorist organization in Turkey. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.

The Turkish president specified that the air operation involved some 70 combat and support aircraft, as well as drones. Precisely 89 targets have been destroyed in the course of the operation, including shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots, the so-called headquarters and training camps of terrorists that threaten Turkey.

"At present, 45 terrorist targets have been hit with precision, 140 kilometers (87 miles) deep into the north of Iraq and 44 (targets) 20 kilometers deep into in Syria.

Our fighters who participated in the operation returned to duty without any incidents. While the operation was underway, I met with (Defense Minister Hulusi Akar) at 04.00 in the morning (01:00 GMT), and he briefed me on the situation. As a result, we have finished off the night with a successful operation," Erdogan told reporters.

The Turkish president noted that there had been talks about this operation neither with Russian President Vladimir Putin, nor with US President Joe Biden. However, Erdogan added that both Putin and Biden are aware that Ankara can undertake this type of operation in the region at any time.

On November 13, an explosion occurred on the Istiklal pedestrian tourist street in the center of Istanbul, as a result of which six people were killed and 81 were injured. The attacker, Ahlam Albashir, confessed to having links with the PKK.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Vladimir Putin Ankara Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan November Sunday

Recent Stories

New army chief's appointment process starts today: ..

New army chief's appointment process starts today: Khawaja Asif

1 hour ago
 Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite r ..

Pak army to continue all-out efforts to expedite rehabilitation process in flood ..

3 hours ago
 Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

Shaheen ruled out of Test series against England

4 hours ago
 SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder c ..

SHC overturns sentences in Perween Rehman murder case

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Da ..

Pakistan calls for early operationalization of 'Damage & Loss Fund'

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.