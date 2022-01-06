Turkish President Erdogan Says Ankara Closely Follows Events in Kazakhstan - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said that Ankara was closely following the events in Kazakhstan, and expressed hope for an early reduction of tensions, media reported on Thursday.

Erdogan added that Ankara stood in full solidarity with Kazakhstan, according to the Turkish Anadolu Agency. He expressed hope that a new government would be formed in Kazakhstan, and tensions in the country would be relieved as soon as possible.