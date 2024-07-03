Open Menu

Turkish President Flies To Kazakhstan To Attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Turkish president flies to Kazakhstan to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday flew to Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Astana is hosting the two-day 24th meeting of the council of heads of state of the SCO from Wednesday.

Erdogan is accompanied by first lady Emine Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, his chief adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic and other officials.

The SCO was founded in 2001 with Russia, China and Central Asian powers, and later included India, Iran and Pakistan.

It is expected to expand as Belarus, which has an observer status along with Mongolia and Afghanistan, is mulling to join the bloc as a full member. As many as 14 countries including Türkiye have a dialogue partner status.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Iran Russia China Astana Belarus Kazakhstan Mongolia Tayyip Erdogan Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Asia

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ..

Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case

23 minutes ago
 Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB ch ..

Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..

30 minutes ago
 Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing ..

Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case

34 minutes ago
 Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon ..

Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting

2 hours ago
 Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

6 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

15 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

15 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

15 hours ago
 SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

15 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

15 hours ago

More Stories From World