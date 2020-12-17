MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Thursday discussed relations between the two countries and reviewed issues of common concern, Al-Kadhimi's press office said.

Earlier in the day, a high-level Iraqi delegation led by the prime minister arrived in the Turkish capital of Ankara within the framework of Al-Kadhimi's one-day official visit.

"Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi has met with Turkish President Erdogan as part of his official visit to the Turkish capital of Ankara, during which the sides discussed ties between the two nations, ways to consolidate them in various fields and a number of issues of common concern," the press office wrote on Twitter.

According to the state media, Erdogan and Al-Kadhimi discussed possible ways of boosting cooperation on the economy and Turkey's companies potentially investing in Iraq.