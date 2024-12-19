Turkish President Leaves For Cairo To Attend D-8 Summit
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday set off to attend a D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo.
Also set to attend are Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.
The Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) was founded in 1997 in Türkiye to strengthen economic and social ties. It is made up of Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.
The summit, expected to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation among member states, among other issues, will also feature a special session on Palestine and Lebanon.
