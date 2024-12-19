Open Menu

Turkish President Leaves For Cairo To Attend D-8 Summit

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Turkish president leaves for Cairo to attend D-8 summit

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday set off to attend a D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Also set to attend are Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and presidential foreign policy and security adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

The Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) was founded in 1997 in Türkiye to strengthen economic and social ties. It is made up of Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Iran, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

The summit, expected to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation among member states, among other issues, will also feature a special session on Palestine and Lebanon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bangladesh Palestine Iran Egypt Cairo Indonesia Lebanon Malaysia Nigeria Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu ..

World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi

25 minutes ago
 PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamaba ..

PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad

32 minutes ago
 France declares 'exceptional natural disaster meas ..

France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte

1 hour ago
 Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased

1 hour ago
 UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence offi ..

UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official

1 hour ago
 ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024

4 hours ago
 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain ..

2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with ..

OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro

11 hours ago
 Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Chall ..

Arab League calls for adopting 'Arab Reading Challenge' as teaching curriculum

11 hours ago
 ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partner ..

ENOC Group, Drive Terra announce strategic partnership to revolutionise e-bike i ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World