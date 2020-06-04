UrduPoint.com
Turkish President, Libya's GNA Head To Hold Talks On Thursday In Ankara - Office

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 03:01 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting later on Thursday with the head of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, concerning the situation in Libya, the president's press office said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a meeting later on Thursday with the head of Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, concerning the situation in Libya, the president's press office said on Thursday.

"Today, the president has a scheduled meeting with [Fayez] Sarraj, it will start at 2 p.m. local time [11.00 GMT] at the presidential palace," the office said.

On Wednesday, the office told Sputnik that there were no plans for Erdogan to meet with Sarraj the following day, but it noted that these plans might change later.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the country's 24 tv broadcaster that Sarraj would pay an official visit to Ankara to discuss the ongoing efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in war-torn Libya.

Ankara has given its support to the GNA during the ongoing conflict with the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Turkish troops and military equipment were shipped to Libya after the GNA made an official request for military assistance at the end of 2019.

