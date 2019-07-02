Turkish president meets Chinese counterpart in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Turkey's president met with his Chinese counterpart in China's capital of Beijing on Tuesday.

"I believe that Turkey and China have great potential for strengthening cooperation," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following the meeting with Xi Jinping at Great Hall of the People.

Erdogan said the two countries have enjoyed a thousand years of ties across ancient civilizations connected by Silk Road. He expressed thanks to China's president and people for their hospitality.