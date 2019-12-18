Turkish President Meets Malaysia King Ahead Of Summit
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:20 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the presidential complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital
The two leaders spoke behind closed doors for half an hour.
Erdogan is currently in Malaysia to attend a summit of Muslim leaders to discuss issues facing the Islamic world, including development, administration, identity and culture, justice and freedom, and Islamophobia.