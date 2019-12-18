UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Meets Malaysia King Ahead Of Summit

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 06:20 PM

Turkish president meets Malaysia king ahead of summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the presidential complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the presidential complex in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital.

The two leaders spoke behind closed doors for half an hour.

Erdogan is currently in Malaysia to attend a summit of Muslim leaders to discuss issues facing the Islamic world, including development, administration, identity and culture, justice and freedom, and Islamophobia.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

