Turkish president meets Malaysia king ahead of summit

KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with Malaysian King Sultan Abdullah Riayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the presidential complex in Kuala Lumpur Malaysia 's capital.

The two leaders spoke behind closed doors for half an hour.

Erdogan is currently in Malaysia to attend a summit of Muslim leaders to discuss issues facing the Islamic world, including development, administration, identity and culture, justice and freedom, and Islamophobia.