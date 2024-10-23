Open Menu

Turkish President Meets Venezuelan Counterpart In Russia

Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the Russian city of Kazan

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the Russian city of Kazan.

Erdogan is in Kazan to attend the 16th BRICS summit, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency.

Key Turkish senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat, were also present at the meeting.

No further details were provided about the content of the talks.

Erdogan's visit to Kazan also includes a planned meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.

The Turkish president earlier said Ankara “sincerely” wants to improve its cooperation with the BRICS group.

The three-day summit, which began on Tuesday, will continue until Thursday.

The summit includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the source of the group’s name – along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.

