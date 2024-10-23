Turkish President Meets Venezuelan Counterpart In Russia
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the Russian city of Kazan
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday met with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro in the Russian city of Kazan.
Erdogan is in Kazan to attend the 16th BRICS summit, according to a statement by the Turkish Presidency.
Key Turkish senior officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat, were also present at the meeting.
No further details were provided about the content of the talks.
Erdogan's visit to Kazan also includes a planned meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit.
The Turkish president earlier said Ankara “sincerely” wants to improve its cooperation with the BRICS group.
The three-day summit, which began on Tuesday, will continue until Thursday.
The summit includes longtime members Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – the source of the group’s name – along with recent additions Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE.
Recent Stories
16 outlaws arrested; drug and weapons recovered
CM Bugti orders to increase development funds of LBs by 100pc
Rubina Khalid stresses importance of cooperation between federal, provincial gov ..
IHC directs AG to consult lawyers in missing PTI focal person case
CAF Pakistan’s holds inaugural meeting, sets roadmap for resilience
PA body on local government, elections holds introductory meeting
Law fraternity across the country welcomes Justice Yahya Afridi as CJP
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point
AJK President urges UK-based overseas Kashmiris to expose Indian brutalities i ..
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP
Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir announc ..
Farewell ceremony held in honour of outgoing ASP Asad Iqbal
More Stories From World
-
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate by half point6 minutes ago
-
Leading Hamas official in Russia for talks on Gaza war: official tells AFP8 minutes ago
-
Three found dead at UK care home for elderly: police8 minutes ago
-
'Dead and wounded' in attack at Ankara aerospace giant15 minutes ago
-
Global mining surges 52% since 2000, causing massive deforestation in rainforests: Report4 minutes ago
-
Blinken on new quest for Saudi ties with Israel1 hour ago
-
Eleventh Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut with aid for the Lebanese people1 hour ago
-
Uganda fuel tanker death toll rises to 151 hour ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince, US Secretary of State discuss relations1 hour ago
-
14 dead, thousands evacuated as tropical storm batters Philippines1 hour ago
-
Xi says China-India should 'strengthen communication, cooperation': state media1 hour ago
-
Jazan's Jasmine, a cultural and economic treasure1 hour ago