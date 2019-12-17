Turkish President Meets With Tripoli Government Leader Amid Fresh Libya Clashes

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) The Turkish president welcomed on Sunday the Tripoli-based Libyan prime minister to his residence in Istanbul, the Turkish administration said, as fighting continues for the Libyan capital.

"Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met with the head of the Libyan Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, in his residence in Dolmabahce," the statement read, without giving any details.

This is their second meeting in less than a month. The two signed a memorandum on military and security cooperation in late November, which Erdogan said would allow his country to send aid to the Tripoli administration under siege by the eastern-based army.

Troops loyal to eastern-based General Khalifa Haftar began this week what he called the last battle for the capital, eight months after announcing an operation to wrestle the city from "terrorists." He is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.