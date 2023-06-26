Open Menu

Turkish President, NATO Chief Discuss Recent Events In Russia Around Wagner PMC - Ankara

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discussed recent events in Russia around the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) and Sweden's NATO membership bid, the Turkish presidential office said on Sunday.

"The sides discussed recent events in Russia and noted that the end of tensions in Russia had averted a irreversible humanitarian disaster in Ukraine," the office said in a statement.

Erdogan and Stoltenberg also discussed Sweden's bid for NATO membership, with the Turkish leader saying that changes in the Swedish law on terrorism are not sufficient for Turkey's approval of the application until supporters of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which is banned by Ankara as terrorist, are able to freely demonstrate in Sweden, the statement further read.

On Saturday, Erdogan had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the situation in Russia, with the Turkish leader saying that no one should "take advantage of the events" there, according to Erdogan's office.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin had accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's proposal to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and to take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that the Wagner troops were returning to their field camps.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday evening that the criminal case against Prigozhin had been dropped and that he would leave for Belarus under guarantees given by Putin.

