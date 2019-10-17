UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Plans To Visit Russia's Sochi On October 22 - Erdogan's Office

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is planning to visit Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 22, the Turkish presidential administration announced on Wednesday.

Erdogan spoke by phone with Putin on Tuesday. The leaders discussed the situation in Syria and the ongoing Turkish Operation Peace Spring on the Syrian territory.

At the end of the conversation, Putin invited Erdogan to visit Russia in the coming days.

"Our president plans to pay a visit to Sochi on October 22," the Erdogan's administration said in a statement.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier confirmed that Putin and Erdogan would discuss the developments in Syria in light of the Turkish military operation against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria during the Turkish president's visit to Russia.

