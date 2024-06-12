Turkish President Receives Brazil’s Foreign Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday received Brazil’s Foreign Minister Mauro Vieria in the Turkish capital Ankara.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was also present in the closed-door meeting at the presidential complex.
No further information was provided about the meeting.
Fidan will also meet Vieira to discuss bilateral relations as well as the international and regional developments.
The ministers are expected to hold news conference.
