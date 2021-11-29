Turkish President Receives OIC Secretary General

President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, in Ankara on Thursday 25 November 2021

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021) President of the Republic of Turkey, H.E. Mr Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, received the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr Hissein Brahim Taha, in Ankara on Thursday 25 November 2021.

This was on the sidelines of the Secretary General’s visit to Turkey to attend the 37th Session of the OIC Standing Committee on Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) in Istanbul, on 24 – 25 November 2021.

The meeting reviewed aspects of cooperation between Turkey and the OIC, and ways to operationalize joint Islamic action and promote the spirit of solidarity.

The Secretary General thanked Turkey for its efforts in support of OIC’s projects and programmes.

For his part, the Turkish President congratulated the Secretary General on his assumption of his new office and wished him well in the discharge of his duties, expressing Turkey’s constant readiness to support OIC’s efforts.

Before the meeting, the Minster for Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, had invited the Secretary General and his entourage to a working lunch during which the two sides reviewed aspects of cooperation between Turkey and the OIC.

After the opening ceremony of the COMCEC meeting, the Vice President of Turkey, HE Fuat Oktay, received the OIC Secretary General.

Both sides discussed issues of interest to the Islamic world and the OIC’s role in resolving conflicts, promoting mediation efforts and the need to do more to activate joint Islamic action and overcome the various challenges facing the Islamic world, particularly counter-terrorism, fight against Islamophobia and intolerance and achieving comprehensive economic development.