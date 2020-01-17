UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Accuses Syrian Government Army Of Violating Ceasefire Regime In Idlib

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:27 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian government army of violating the ceasefire in Idlib

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian government army of violating the ceasefire in Idlib.

The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in accordance with the agreements reached with the Turkish side, was introduced from January 9, 2020.

"The events in Idlib show the unwillingness of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad to comply with the ceasefire regime," Erdogan told reporters.

