Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Accuses Syrian Government Army of Violating Ceasefire Regime in Idlib

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian government army of violating the ceasefire in Idlib

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian government army of violating the ceasefire in Idlib.

The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in accordance with the agreements reached with the Turkish side, was introduced from January 9, 2020.

"The events in Idlib show the unwillingness of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad to comply with the ceasefire regime," Erdogan told reporters.