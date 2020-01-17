Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Accuses Syrian Government Army of Violating Ceasefire Regime in Idlib

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 05:27 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the Syrian government army of violating the ceasefire in Idlib.
The ceasefire in the Idlib de-escalation zone, in accordance with the agreements reached with the Turkish side, was introduced from January 9, 2020.
"The events in Idlib show the unwillingness of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad to comply with the ceasefire regime," Erdogan told reporters.