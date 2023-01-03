Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expected to Hold Phone Talks With Putin, Zelenskyy on Wednesday - Spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday,

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Tuesday.

"President Erdogan will hold talks with Putin and Zelenskyy tomorrow," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster NTV.