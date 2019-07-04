UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Solution Possible For China's Muslims

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 02:15 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says solution possible for China's Muslims

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a solution could be found to help Muslims interned in Chinese camps "taking into account the sensitivities" of both sides, in comments published Thursday.

Turkey is one of the only Muslim-majority countries to have criticised China over the detention of an estimated one million ethnic Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities in restive Xinjiang province.

But Erdogan struck a softer tone after meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in Beijing.

"I believe we can find a solution to the issue taking into account the sensitivities of both sides," Erdogan told Turkish journalists in Beijing before flying back to Turkey, according to Hurriyet daily.

Chinese state media claimed Erdogan said ethnic minorities live happily in Xinjiang, but he made no such comments to Turkish reporters.

He warned against those who sought to "abuse" the Xinjiang issue to create tensions with China, a key investor and trading partner.

"This abuse is having a negative impact on Turkish-Chinese relations. It is necessary that we do not give opportunity to such abuse," Erdogan said.

He added that Turkey could "send a delegation to East Turkestan", the name given by activists to Xinjiang, and that Beijing was open to the idea.

China denies holding people against their will in what it describes as "vocational education centres" aimed at steering citizens away from religious extremism.

Turkey's foreign ministry in February lambasted China's treatment of Uighurs as "a great embarrassment for humanity" and said those in the centres and prisons were "subjected to torture and political brainwashing".

