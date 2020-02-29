UrduPoint.com
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Asked Putin To Leave Turkey Dealing With Damascus 'One On One'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says Asked Putin to Leave Turkey Dealing With Damascus 'One on One'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Turkey one on one with the Syrian authorities

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said that he proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to leave Turkey one on one with the Syrian authorities.

"The Syrian issue is in no way a [military] gamble or a desire to expand borders.

We entered there not by the invitation of [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, but by the invitation of the Syrian people. And until the people request us to leave, we will not leave from there. I told Putin: leave us one on one with the [Syrian] regime, we will do what is necessary," Erdogan said while speaking in Istanbul.

