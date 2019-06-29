To Receive Russia's S-400 Defense Systems In First Half Of July - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the country was likely to receive Russia's S-400 air defense systems in the fist half of July

OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that the country was likely to receive Russia's S-400 air defense systems in the fist half of July.

"I have not specifically dropped a date [for S-400 deliveries].

But I think in the first half of July we will see the delivery of the S-400s, as disclosed by the relevant authorities in Turkey," Erdogan said at a press conference, held at the end of the G20 summit in Japan's Osaka.