Turkish President Reveals Name of National 5th-Generation Fighter as KAAN

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the name of the new fifth-generation national combat aircraft, known as TF-X, is KAAN.

"Today, we are having yet another historical day in the field of defense and aerospace industry," Erdogan said during an event in the capital, Ankara.

He added that Turkey is now "present in every element � on land, at sea and in submarines, in air and space."

Erdogan noted that the new aircraft contains the most advanced technology, has high maneuverability, precision strike capabilities and other features.

In 2020, Erdogan announced that Turkey will begin producing its own five-generation fighter jets by 2033 after the United States suspended Ankara's participation in the F-35 multirole fighter program over the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.