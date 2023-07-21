Open Menu

Turkish President Says Intends To Visit Libya As Part Of Possible North Africa Tour

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 09:58 PM

Turkish President Says Intends to Visit Libya as Part of Possible North Africa Tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he was planning an official visit to Libya and did not rule out a visit to Egypt, with which Ankara is in the process of normalizing relations

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he was planning an official visit to Libya and did not rule out a visit to Egypt, with which Ankara is in the process of normalizing relations.

In early July, Ankara and Cairo said in a joint statement that they had appointed ambassadors to each other's countries for the first time in 10 years. The agreement to upgrade diplomatic ties was reached by Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in May.

"A visit to Libya is on the horizon, God willing. Perhaps we will arrange a tour to some countries in North Africa together with this trip. Without visits, you can't take any action," the Turkish president told reporters after returning from his recent Gulf tour.

Erdogan added that his Arab counterparts had thanked him for normalizing relations and exchanging ambassadors with Egypt.

"Both our ministers and entrepreneurs are now developing relations with Egypt. Developing relations with Egypt will significantly increase our economic potential," the president said.

However, some of Ankara's steps regarding Libya's natural gas production "have raised concerns among some people," he said.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been gradually improving lately. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited the earthquake zone in Turkey in late February, while Sisi expressed his condolences to Erdogan over the tragedy. After that, then-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Cairo, which was the first visit by a Turkish high-ranking official in 10 years. In April, Shoukry went to Turkey.

Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated after the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 and the bloody clashes that followed. Erdogan strongly condemned the Egyptian military's actions against supporters of the ousted president. Turkey and Egypt recalled their ambassadors for consultations in August of that year, after which Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata and Turkey did likewise.

Related Topics

Africa Earthquake Turkey Egypt Visit Cairo Ankara Libya Tayyip Erdogan February April May July August Gas God From Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Record Long And Intense Heat Set in Phoenix, Arizo ..

Record Long And Intense Heat Set in Phoenix, Arizona: 1974 Record Broken

2 minutes ago
 Lichtenstein, Wife Reach Plea Deal Over Charges in ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Reach Plea Deal Over Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Court ..

2 minutes ago
 Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed for 2001 Murder, ..

Alabama Death Row Inmate Executed for 2001 Murder, Robbery - Statement

2 minutes ago
 SIFC approves projects for attracting investments ..

SIFC approves projects for attracting investments from friendly countries

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Arrests Ex-DPR Defense Minister Strel ..

Moscow Court Arrests Ex-DPR Defense Minister Strelkov for Two Months

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court adjourns May 9 accused trial cases f ..

Supreme Court adjourns May 9 accused trial cases for indefinite time

9 minutes ago
Tencent's 'weixin pay' enhances mobile payment exp ..

Tencent's 'weixin pay' enhances mobile payment experience for overseas users vis ..

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Community Must Seek to Implement Both Compon ..

Int'l Community Must Seek to Implement Both Components of Grain Deal - Turkish D ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia Did Not Receive US Proposals on Arms Contro ..

Russia Did Not Receive US Proposals on Arms Control - Foreign Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Russia Tackled Logistical Issues Under Grain Deal ..

Russia Tackled Logistical Issues Under Grain Deal on Its Own, Without Help of UN ..

2 minutes ago
 Arshad Iqbal's five-haul takes Pakistan Shaheens i ..

Arshad Iqbal's five-haul takes Pakistan Shaheens into grand final

2 minutes ago
 GB PWD ramps up machinery, equipments to tackle fl ..

GB PWD ramps up machinery, equipments to tackle flood impact

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World