Turkish President Says Intends to Visit Libya as Part of Possible North Africa Tour

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday he was planning an official visit to Libya and did not rule out a visit to Egypt, with which Ankara is in the process of normalizing relations.

In early July, Ankara and Cairo said in a joint statement that they had appointed ambassadors to each other's countries for the first time in 10 years. The agreement to upgrade diplomatic ties was reached by Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, in May.

"A visit to Libya is on the horizon, God willing. Perhaps we will arrange a tour to some countries in North Africa together with this trip. Without visits, you can't take any action," the Turkish president told reporters after returning from his recent Gulf tour.

Erdogan added that his Arab counterparts had thanked him for normalizing relations and exchanging ambassadors with Egypt.

"Both our ministers and entrepreneurs are now developing relations with Egypt. Developing relations with Egypt will significantly increase our economic potential," the president said.

However, some of Ankara's steps regarding Libya's natural gas production "have raised concerns among some people," he said.

Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been gradually improving lately. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry visited the earthquake zone in Turkey in late February, while Sisi expressed his condolences to Erdogan over the tragedy. After that, then-Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visited Cairo, which was the first visit by a Turkish high-ranking official in 10 years. In April, Shoukry went to Turkey.

Turkish-Egyptian relations deteriorated after the ouster of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in July 2013 and the bloody clashes that followed. Erdogan strongly condemned the Egyptian military's actions against supporters of the ousted president. Turkey and Egypt recalled their ambassadors for consultations in August of that year, after which Egypt declared the Turkish ambassador persona non grata and Turkey did likewise.