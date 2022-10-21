Turkish President Says No Obstacles to Extending Grain Deal

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) There are no obstacles to extending the Istanbul grain deal, which is set to expire on November 19, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"There are no obstacles to extending the shipment contract.

I was convinced of this again at a meeting with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and at a meeting with(Russian President Vladimir) Putin. But if any blockage occurs at this time, there are no obstacles to overcome it," Erdogan told reporters.