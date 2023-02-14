UrduPoint.com

Turkish President Says Over 8,000 People Rescued Alive From Rubble After Earthquake

The majority of 81,000 people injured as a result of an earthquake in Turkey have been discharged from hospitals, while the number of people rescued alive from the rubble have exceeded 8,000, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday

"As we are cleaning the rubbles in the region, unfortunately, the death toll rises as well. We have already discharged a significant part of the 81,000 people affected by the earthquakes from hospitals, and the rest continue to receive treatment. Our search and rescue teams have pulled out more than 8,000 alive from the rubble," Erdogan told the 2023 World Government Summit.

The earthquake and its aftershocks have caused destruction within 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the epicenter, and affected nearly 20 million people living in the area, the president said, noting that experts estimated that the earthquake had a power of 500 atomic bombs.

On February 6, parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey reached almost 32,000. In Syria, the World Health Organization has estimated the number of casualties at 8,500, while the Syrian Health Ministry said the death toll in the government-controlled areas topped 1,410 people.

