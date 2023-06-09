UrduPoint.com

Turkish President To Pay First Visits Abroad Following Reelection - Reports

Published June 09, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan for the first time following his reelection, Turkish media reported on Friday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Northern Cyprus and Azerbaijan for the first time following his reelection, Turkish media reported on Friday.

Erdogan will follow tradition by making his first overseas trip to the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on June 12 and will visit Azerbaijan on June 13, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported.

The Turkish president is expected to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, and deliver a joint message on peace and stability in the region, the report said.

In Northern Cyprus, he will meet with the republic's president, Ersin Tatar, the report said.

The island of Cyprus has been de facto divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it to support Turkish Cypriots. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was unilaterally declared in 1983 and is diplomatically recognized only by Ankara.

On May 28, Erdogan secured victory over Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the second round of the presidential election, after coming short of defeating his main rival in the first round on May 14.

