Turkish President to Pay Visit to China on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will go to Beijing on Tuesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

The visit comes as both Turkey and China are at a low point in their relations with Washington over Ankara's missile deal with Russia and the US-Chinese trade imbalances.

Erdogan has recently praised progress in his country's ties with China, both bilaterally and within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, where Turkey is a dialogue partner. The Turkish president said the two countries were on the same page economically. Turkey supports China's flagship Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to link it to other Asian and European nations via infrastructure projects.