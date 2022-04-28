Turkish President to Visit Saudi Arabia From Thursday-Friday - Office

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss the relations and cooperation between their countries

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will travel to Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a two-day visit at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to discuss the relations and cooperation between their countries.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Saudi Arabia on 28-29 April 2022, upon the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia," Erdogan's office said in a statement, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

The sides will review bilateral relations, as well as "the possibilities of developing cooperation," the statement said.

The meeting will also focus on "regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations," it added.