Turkish President Told Ukrainian Leader About Recent Visit to Russia - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about the results of his recent visit to Russia , the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Friday.

The phone conversation was held on Thursday.

"The President of Turkey informed of the results of his recent visit to Russia. In this context, the Turkish leader reaffirmed Ankara's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press service said in a statement.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy reaffirmed their commitment to further boosting bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

"In furtherance of the agreements reached by the parties during the official visit of the Ukrainian President to Turkey on August 7-8, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed plans to hold a regular session of the High-Level Strategic Council in Kyiv by the end of the year," the statement added.

On Tuesday, Erdogan visited an air show held in Moscow Region's Zhukovsky and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.