UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish President Told Ukrainian Leader About Recent Visit To Russia - Kiev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 06:05 PM

Turkish President Told Ukrainian Leader About Recent Visit to Russia - Kiev

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about the results of his recent visit to Russia, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about the results of his recent visit to Russia, the Ukrainian presidential press service said on Friday.

The phone conversation was held on Thursday.

"The President of Turkey informed of the results of his recent visit to Russia. In this context, the Turkish leader reaffirmed Ankara's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press service said in a statement.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy reaffirmed their commitment to further boosting bilateral cooperation in all spheres of mutual interest.

"In furtherance of the agreements reached by the parties during the official visit of the Ukrainian President to Turkey on August 7-8, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed plans to hold a regular session of the High-Level Strategic Council in Kyiv by the end of the year," the statement added.

On Tuesday, Erdogan visited an air show held in Moscow Region's Zhukovsky and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Vladimir Putin Ankara Tayyip Erdogan August All

Recent Stories

Huawei Experience Ambassadors Capture the Best of ..

2 minutes ago

Federal educational institutions joins nation stan ..

22 minutes ago

BOI emphasizes on G2G framework to give firm push ..

2 minutes ago

Rally held at University of Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Albayrak plants saplings at its main workshop

2 minutes ago

Turkey Sending Armored Vehicles to Border With Syr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.