Turkish Presidential Aide Slams French Magazine For Depiction Of Erdogan As 'Eradicator'

Thu 24th October 2019 | 06:34 PM

Top Turkish presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin blasted a French magazine for its depiction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an "eradicator" on its cover

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Top Turkish presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin blasted a French magazine for its depiction of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as an "eradicator" on its cover.

"It is clear why they attacked our country: when the PKK [Kurdistan Workers' Party] in Syria suffered a heavy blow and their games were ruined, they panicked. They use every means to protect their puppets, but they can't get results," he wrote on Twitter in response to Thursday's issue of the French weekly, Le Point.

The cover of the magazine in question showed a photograph of Erdogan giving a military salute with pronounced yellow letters reading "The Eradicator" in French. The heading text said "Ethnic cleansing, the method of Erdogan" while the subtext read "Are we going to let him massacre the Kurds (and menace Europe)?"

In his Twitter post, Kalin underscored the irony of a French magazine slandering Erdogan for ethnic cleansing when France's past is full of colonialism, slave trading and inaction toward massacres, such as Rwanda in 1994.

"The Kurds are not and will not be your subcontractors. Your colonial days are behind you," Kalin ended his note on Twitter.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) fighters. The United States and Turkey on October 17 reached an agreement on a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow for the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire ended, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a deal late on Tuesday to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone in northeastern Syria along the Turkish border.

