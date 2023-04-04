Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Believes Election to Be Held in 2 Rounds

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The upcoming presidential election in Turkey is likely to be held in two rounds, Muharrem Ince, a presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), said, adding that his chances to unseat incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round were greater than those of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of the Turkish opposition.

"Everybody knows that this election will be held in two rounds. They should think whether Kilicdaroglu will be able to easily win against Erdogan in the second round. My chances are much better than Kilicdaroglu's. They should better think about it ... In the second round I will do everything in my power, so that Erdogan steps down," Ince told Turkish broadcaster Habertuerk.

The presidential candidate also reportedly criticized Turkey's opposition for what he called "disinterest in winning the election" and stressed the need for voters to realize this fact.

Turkey's Supreme Election Commission has unanimously approved May 14 as the date for the 2023 presidential election.

A second round of voting is scheduled for May 28, if no candidate manages to get more than 50% of the votes in the first round.

Erdogan has been nominated as a presidential candidate by the ruling Justice and Development Party supported by the allied Nationalist Movement Party, while Kilicdaroglu has been declared the single candidate of the opposition People's Alliance. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince from the Homeland Party and Sinan Ogan, supported by the right-wing Ancestral Alliance.

Results of pre-election polls are constantly changing and have not yet revealed an unquestionable favorite in the upcoming election. However, experts note that the current electoral process will be the most difficult for the ruling party, due to the devastating earthquakes that claimed the lives of over 50,000 people, as well as the difficult economic situation.