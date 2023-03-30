Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Refuses to Drop Out in Favor of Kilicdaroglu - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The Turkish opposition has not reached an agreement with the presidential hopeful from the Homeland Party, Muharrem Ince, as the latter has not withdrawn his candidacy in favor of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by the six parties alliance, media reported on Thursday.

The meeting was "critical" on the way to the presidential election, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported. Ince announced that he would not withdraw his candidacy from the election, which showed that both leaders maintained their positions, the report said.

Ince participated in the presidential election in 2018 as a candidate from the Republican People's Party and received 31% of votes. He founded the Homeland Party in 2021, which started off as a social movement a year before.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent is Kilicdaroglu from the Republican People's Party. Aside from Ince, the list of their rival candidates also includes Sinan Ogan, running as independent.

Opinion polls currently do not show a clear winner, however, the elections are expected to be challenging for the ruling party and Erdogan due to the February earthquakes, which killed at least 50,000 people and caused significant material damage. The opposition blames Erdogan for the corruption in the construction industry that led to new buildings collapsing in the quake-hit areas and the slow response to the natural disaster.