Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Says Plans to Meet With Assad If Wins Election

BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party, told Sputnik that he will make every effort to hold a meeiting with Syrian President Bashar Assad if he wins the presidential election.

"Of course, I will hold a meeting with Assad. Syria is our old neighbor.

What is the United States doing there 10,000 kilometers from its borders? We will live side by side with the Syrians, we need to solve our problems through dialogue," Ince said.

First, negotiations with Syria on behalf of Turkey should be carried out by diplomats, the politician said, adding that "then (they should be conducted) by the president."

"I will try to arrange it, I will try to the very end," Ince said.