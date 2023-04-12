Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Says Turkey Cannot Withdraw Troops From Syria Now

BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Syrian President Bashar Assad cannot demand that Turkey withdraws its troops from his country, as long as Ankara has security concerns, Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party, told Sputnik.

Last Month, Assad said that he is ready to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan only after Turkey withdraws its troops from Syria.

"Our troops will not stay in Syria forever - (but currently) we have security concerns. We ensure our security there, we are in Syria not for the purpose of occupation. The time will come, and we, of course, will withdraw the troops. However, as long as we have security concerns, Assad cannot want us to do that," Ince said.

He stressed that as soon as all the security concerns are removed Turkey will immediately withdraw armed forces from the Arab republic.

Damascus has repeatedly called illegal the presence of Turkish forces, which carry out operations against Kurdish military formations, in the bordering districts of Syria and called on Ankara to withdraw its troops.

The Kurdish self-defense units YPG comprise the main force of the pro-US Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which controls parts of the Syrian northern provinces on the border with Turkey. Assad's government does not recognize their autonomy.

Ince ran in the 2018 election as a candidate from the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and received over 30% of votes. In 2020, he left the CHP and created his own Homeland Party. According to various polls, at least 8-10% of voters are currently ready to vote for Ince.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.