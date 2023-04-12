Close
Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Supports Erdogan's Position On Ukraine Crisis

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 12:30 PM

BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's position regarding the Ukraine crisis and his decision to mediate between Moscow and Kiev is the right one, Muharrem Ince, Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party, told Sputnik.

"I believe that this (decision to mediate) is the right decision. Our difference from other opposition parties is that we call something right ” right, we do not oppose absolutely every step of the current authorities, like other opposition parties. We believe that the (authorities) pursue the right policy in this regard," Ince said.

The politician emphasized that he does not support Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, who stands for Ukraine, as he believes that Erdogan's mediation tactics are more correct.

Kilicdaroglu said in March that the Turkish opposition does not support Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and advocates for a peace agreement between Moscow and Kiev.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kilicdaroglu is considered Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. According to various polls, at least 8-10% of voters are currently ready to vote for Ince.

