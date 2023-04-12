Close
Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince To Send Ambassador To Syria If Elected

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 11:30 AM

BOLU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party, told Sputnik that in case he wins the upcoming presidential election, one of the first diplomats to be appointed will be an ambassador to Damascus.

"I plan to appoint an ambassador to Syria if I am elected president ... I would like one of the first diplomats I will appoint to be the ambassador to Damascus. We will make all the necessary efforts for this purpose," Ince said.

In December 2022, the defense ministers of Russia, Syria and Turkey held trilateral talks in Moscow to discuss ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, signaling the possibility of a gradual normalization of relations. The negotiations marked the first official meeting between the Turkish and Syrian defense chiefs in 11 years.

In 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria. Turkey, which had maintained close relations with Damascus before the conflict, sided with the opponents of Syrian President Bashar Assad. Since then, Turkey's relations with Syria have remained strained.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. According to various polls, at least 8-10% of voters are currently ready to vote for Ince.

