Turkish Presidential Candidate Ince Withdraws From Race 3 Days Before Elections

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The presidential candidate of Turkey and leader of the Memleket party Muharrem Ince announced on Thursday the withdrawal of his candidacy three days before the election.

"I am withdrawing my candidacy. Let them have no reason to blame me anymore. Vote for our party, our party should be in parliament," Ince said in an address.

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are scheduled to take place on May 14. After Ince's decision there will only be three presidential candidates. Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, having been nominated as a single candidate by the ruling Justice and Development Party supported by the allied Nationalist Movement Party, will run against Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.