Turkish Presidential Candidate Muharrem Ince Unlikely to Withdraw Nomination - Source

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Turkish presidential candidate and leader of the Homeland Party Muharrem Ince is not likely to withdraw his nomination and throw his support behind seven-party opposition alliance leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a source close to Ince told Sputnik on Monday.

Last week, Murat Gezici, Director of the Turkish Public Opinion Research Center Gezici, said that Ince would soon withdraw in favor of Kilicdaroglu.   

"This is certainly not going to happen. Ince became candidate, having collected over 114,000 signatures. He will never abandon those who believe in him halfway," the source said. 

Ince ran for president in 2018 as candidate of the opposition Republican People's Party and received over 30% of votes.

Later he went a separate way, establishing his own Homeland Party (Memleket). results of various opinion polls show that at least 8-10% of people are willing to vote for him.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a seven-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance. If none of them manages to win more than 50% of votes, a second round will be scheduled on May 28.

