Turkish Presidential Candidate Ogan Vows To Continue Mediating Russia-Ukraine Settlement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Turkish Presidential Candidate Ogan Vows to Continue Mediating Russia-Ukraine Settlement

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Turkish presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, supported by the ATA Alliance, on Thursday vowed to continue mediating the settlement of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine if he wins the election in May.

"I wrote a doctoral thesis in Russian, and we can sit down at the negotiating table with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to discuss this issue, as well as with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. I want a Russia-Ukraine meeting to be organized via Turkey's mediation in Istanbul to settle this matter," Ogan, who is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations, said.

The politician also said that the only side that benefits from the Ukrainian crisis was the West, and called the delivery of depleted uranium shells to Kiev a dangerous step.

Ogan added that the relations between Moscow and Ankara required "careful attention" and they should develop on the basis of mutual interests.

"Russia is our important trade partner ... I do not see any obstacles which might prevent the development of our relations," Ogan told Sputnik.

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent is Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by the six parties alliance. Aside from Ogan, the list of their rival candidates also includes Muharrem Ince from the Homeland Party.

Opinion polls currently do not show a clear winner, however, the elections are expected to be challenging for the ruling party and Erdogan due to the February earthquakes, which killed at least 50,000 people and caused significant material damage. The opposition blames Erdogan for the corruption in the construction industry that led to new buildings collapsing in the quake-hit areas and the slow response to the natural disaster.

