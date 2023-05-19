Turkish Presidential Election 1st Round Results Not Changed by Objections - Reports

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The Turkish Supreme Election Council's (YSK) review of the objections after the first round of the presidential election did not change the results of the vote, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet reported on Friday.

The revision confirmed that none of the candidates got 50% plus one vote necessary for a win in the first round, the newspaper said. YSK will announce the first round's final results later on Friday.

The deadline for challenging the parliamentary elections results is 5:00 p.

m. on May 24, and the final results will be declared next week.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. After counting 100% of the ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates had reached the 50% threshold. The first round saw Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, receiving 44.88%.

