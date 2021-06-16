Turkish presidential orchestra seeks to hold series of summer concerts

Among the most distinguished orchestras in the world since its foundation in 1826, Turkey's Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) seeks to hold a series of concerts with in-person audiences in the summer season across Turkey

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) -:Among the most distinguished orchestras in the world since its foundation in 1826, Turkey's Presidential Symphony Orchestra (CSO) seeks to hold a series of concerts with in-person audiences in the summer season across Turkey.

As part of the 2021 Summer Concerts, initiated by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry in the summer season, Turkey's flagship orchestra is excited to meet with music lovers as of July at the CSO Concert Hall and across Turkey with its live, and virtual performance, and recordings by taking all health measures.

"We want to perform concerts with in-person audiences in July in line with the circular of Turkey's health, and culture and tourism ministries," CSO's General Music Director Cemi'i Can Deliorman told Anadolu Agency.

Even at half capacity, their main goal is to meet with music lovers in July by taking all health measures, Deliorman said.

Speaking on the impact of the COVID-19, Deliorman said: "By using digital facilities at the concert hall, CSO is one of the art communities that has never broken away from both its works and its audience, even during the pandemic period." "We reached our audience with our records amid the pandemic. We have released over 90 records for educational projects. Additionally, we held numerous open-air concerts when the pandemic first started," he underlined.

He went on to say all members of the orchestra have been vaccinated and ready to appear in the concerts with in-person audiences.