Turkish Presidential Race Heads Into Runoff - Reports

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The Turkish presidential race headed into a runoff on Sunday as both Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu seemed unlikely to secure over 50% of the vote, according to a state tv tally.

Erdogan was leading Kilicdaroglu with 49.94% of the vote, with 92.7% of the ballots counted, while the opposition leader lagged behind with 44.3% of the vote. The second round is set for May 28.