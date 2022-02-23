Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived back in Turkiye early Wednesday following official visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived back in Turkiye early Wednesday following official visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

Erdogan was welcomed at Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and other officials.

The Turkish president's planned four-day mini-tour of Central and West Africa started on Sunday but was cut short following Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Erdogan is expected to attend a NATO leaders' summit via video conference.

Erdogan's visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his Africa tour, was postponed to a later date, the country's Communications Directorate said in a statement Tuesday. The Turkish president was in Senegal for the second stop of his official visit to Africa before he returned to Turkiye.