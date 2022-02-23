UrduPoint.com

Turkish Presidents Arrives Back Home From Africa Tour

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Turkish presidents arrives back home from Africa tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived back in Turkiye early Wednesday following official visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived back in Turkiye early Wednesday following official visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal.

Erdogan was welcomed at Esenboga Airport in the capital Ankara by Vice President Fuat Oktay, Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and other officials.

The Turkish president's planned four-day mini-tour of Central and West Africa started on Sunday but was cut short following Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine. On Wednesday, Erdogan is expected to attend a NATO leaders' summit via video conference.

Erdogan's visit to Guinea-Bissau, the third stop of his Africa tour, was postponed to a later date, the country's Communications Directorate said in a statement Tuesday. The Turkish president was in Senegal for the second stop of his official visit to Africa before he returned to Turkiye.

Related Topics

Africa NATO Governor Ukraine Russia Visit Ankara Senegal Congo Guinea-Bissau Tayyip Erdogan Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

Mira Sethi stuns fans with her new look

21 minutes ago
 European stocks open higher with all eyes on Ukrai ..

European stocks open higher with all eyes on Ukraine

3 minutes ago
 In Turkey, food helps academics bite into Anatolia ..

In Turkey, food helps academics bite into Anatolia's rich history

3 minutes ago
 South Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine for 5-11 Year ..

South Korea Approves Pfizer Vaccine for 5-11 Year Olds - Officials

3 minutes ago
 EU Finance Ministers to Discuss Tougher Sanctions ..

EU Finance Ministers to Discuss Tougher Sanctions Against Moscow on February 25- ..

3 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

47 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>