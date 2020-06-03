(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANTALYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) There are no scheduled plans for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet with the head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj on Thursday, although these plans may be subject to change, the president's press office told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The agenda of Turkish President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan does not include a meeting with [Fayez] Sarraj. If there was a meeting, it would be fed into his schedule," Erdogan's press representatives said.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told the country's 24 tv broadcaster that Sarraj will pay an official visit to Ankara on Thursday to discuss the ongoing efforts to reach a political solution to the crisis in war-torn Libya.

However, Erdogan's press office said that there was no confirmed information of a scheduled meeting between the Turkish president and the head of the GNA.

"As of now, we do not have any clear information on an upcoming meeting between President Erdogan and Sarraj," the press office confirmed.

Ankara has given its support to the GNA during the ongoing conflict with the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Turkish troops and military equipment have been shipped to Libya after the GNA made an official request for military assistance at the end of 2019.