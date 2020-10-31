UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish President's Spokesman, Minister Test Positive

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:02 PM

Turkish president's spokesman, minister test positive

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman and interior minister both announced Saturday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman and interior minister both announced Saturday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kolin tweeted that he had reached "the final stage of coronavirus treatment" but did not say how long he has been sick.

"I am going very well," he wrote.

Kolin's comment came only hours after Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said he was hospitalised Friday with his wife and daughter, who also tested positive for the virus.

Both men routinely meet Erdogan, who was travelling on Saturday to Izmir to inspect the damage from an earthquake that killed more than 30 people in Turkey and Greece.

The Turkish leader, whose entourage is routinely tested for the virus, has exhibited no signs of illness and keeps a punishing schedule that often includes several daily televised speeches.

Turkey, which this week surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths, has so far refrained from reintroducing the lockdown measures being unveiled by countries such as France and Greece.

Related Topics

Earthquake Interior Minister Turkey France Wife Izmir Greece Tayyip Erdogan From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

French Interior Ministry Opens Crisis Headquarters ..

2 minutes ago

Fawad criticises PML-N leaders for targeting natio ..

3 minutes ago

Role of Tiger Force vital during COVID-19: Ministe ..

3 minutes ago

Sharif family divides: Chohan

3 minutes ago

Scotland edge out Wales in Six Nations finale

27 minutes ago

Ruling Georgian Dream Headed for Election Win With ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.