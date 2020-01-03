UrduPoint.com
Turkish Private Jet Firm Says Planes Used 'illegally' In Ghosn Escape

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:15 PM

Istanbul (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish private jet company MNG has filed a criminal complaint saying its aircraft were used illegally to transport fugitive businessman Carlos Ghosn to Lebanon as he fled prosecution in Japan, the firm said Friday.

"MNG Jet filed a criminal complaint concerning the illegal use of its jet charter services in relation to Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan," it said in a statement.

