Turkish Prosecutors Ask Constitutional Court to Ban Pro-Kurdish Party - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Turkey's prosecutor's office applied to the constitutional court with a request to ban the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in the country, the Anadolu agency reported on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Bekir Sahin has initiated the request, according to Anadolu.

Earlier in the day, HDP lawmaker Omer Faruk Gergerlioglu was stripped of his lawmaker status after he received a prison sentence of two years and six months for "terrorism propaganda".

In November 2016, 10 HDP party members were arrested over allegations of having links to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

During latest elections in 2018, the party received more than 11 percent of the vote and secured 67 seats in the parliament.