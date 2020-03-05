Turkish Prosecutors Ask for Acquittal for 5 Suspects in Killing of Russian Diplomat

The court in Ankara scheduled the next hearing on the killing of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov for March 31 after prosecutors asked to acquit five defendants in the case, a Sputnik correspondent reported Thursday

The prosecution believes that other 23 defendants are guilty.