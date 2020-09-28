Turkish Prosecutors File 2nd Indictment in Khashoggi Case, Seek Harsher Penalty - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Turkish prosecutors filed the second indictment in the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and asked for harsher life sentences for two of the suspects, the TRT World broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, the prosecutors are demanding five years in prison for four other suspects.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul.

The Saudi court sentenced five defendants in the case to death, three to prison terms and acquitted three. The five sentenced to death were later pardoned.