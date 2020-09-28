UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkish Prosecutors File 2nd Indictment In Khashoggi Case, Seek Harsher Penalty - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

Turkish Prosecutors File 2nd Indictment in Khashoggi Case, Seek Harsher Penalty - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) Turkish prosecutors filed the second indictment in the case of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi and asked for harsher life sentences for two of the suspects, the TRT World broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to the broadcaster, the prosecutors are demanding five years in prison for four other suspects.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Embassy in Istanbul.

The Saudi court sentenced five defendants in the case to death, three to prison terms and acquitted three. The five sentenced to death were later pardoned.

Related Topics

World Saudi Istanbul Court Jamal Khashoggi

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif arrested after LHC rejected interim ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan wants intra-Afghan dialogue's success for ..

19 minutes ago

566 new Coronavirus cases reported; nine deaths in ..

20 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

20 minutes ago

CTP gear up operation against professional beggars ..

20 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Party Presidium Germany May Come to H ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.