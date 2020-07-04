Turkish Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrants for 3 People Over Fireworks Plant Blast- Reports

The prosecutor's office in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya issued on Saturday arrest warrants for three people over a recent explosion at a fireworks factory that killed four people, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reported, citing judicial sources

According to the media outlet, the police arrested the factory manager in charge and two foremen.

The suspects were taken to the police station.

The blast rocked a fireworks factory located not far from the town of Hendek on Friday. According to provincial governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, there were between 150 and 200 workers inside the factory at the moment of the blast. Four people died, 114 workers were hospitalized, and three remain missing. Some 110 tonnes of fireworks were reportedly stored in the factory's warehouse.

The investigation into the incident is underway.