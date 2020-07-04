UrduPoint.com
Turkish Prosecutors Issue Arrest Warrants For 3 People Over Fireworks Plant Blast- Reports

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 10:55 PM

The prosecutor's office in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya issued on Saturday arrest warrants for three people over a recent explosion at a fireworks factory that killed four people, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reported, citing judicial sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The prosecutor's office in Turkey's northwestern province of Sakarya issued on Saturday arrest warrants for three people over a recent explosion at a fireworks factory that killed four people, the country's state-run Anadolu news agency reported, citing judicial sources.

According to the media outlet, the police arrested the factory manager in charge and two foremen.

The suspects were taken to the police station.

The blast rocked a fireworks factory located not far from the town of Hendek on Friday. According to provincial governor Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, there were between 150 and 200 workers inside the factory at the moment of the blast. Four people died, 114 workers were hospitalized, and three remain missing. Some 110 tonnes of fireworks were reportedly stored in the factory's warehouse.

The investigation into the incident is underway.

